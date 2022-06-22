More pre-school slots for children with developmental needs in the next three years

SINGAPORE - A programme that provides specialised support for children with developmental needs in pre-schools will offer more spots.

There will be 100 places created over the next three years under the Inclusive Support Programme launched last year, said Minister of State for Social and Family Development Sun Xueling on Wednesday (June 22).

Currently, 38 children from seven pre-schools are enrolled in the programme by the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA).

The programme caters to children with developmental needs, aged three to six, who require medium levels of early intervention support, and integrates their early childhood education and early intervention in a pre-school setting.

Ms Sun, who was visiting a My First Skool centre at Blk 406 Woodlands, one of the pre-schools under the scheme, said: "We have seen how adjustments were made to the infrastructure, for instance, to the tables and chairs, which will better enable our children with developmental needs to learn alongside typically developing peers in the classroom."

Teachers also make use of tools and guides to enable the children to follow instructions step by step and learn effectively, she said.

At the My First Skool pre-school run by NTUC First Campus (NFC), modifications have been made to accommodate children with needs such as autism and speech delay.

It also caters to children with global developmental delay, a condition where a child takes longer to reach certain development milestones.

Ms Deniece Bidhiya, senior manager at NFC's child support services department, said low ceiling boards were installed in its two centres offering the inclusive programme.

This has reduced noise levels in classrooms which helps teachers manage their classes better, she said.

An early intervention corner was also set up in the centres for therapists to have one-to-one sessions with the children, along with visual markers and pictures to help the kids follow instructions, she added.

Other additions include a wobbly chair to help children regulate their emotions or thoughts, so that they can focus better in class.

NFC currently has 11 children with developmental needs across two of its pre-schools - at Blk 406 Woodlands Street 41 and Blk 248 Kim Keat Link - since February.