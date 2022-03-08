More places for working adults to get degrees

There will be more opportunities for mid-career Singaporeans to go back to school and get a degree as the Ministry of Education (MOE) studies the possibility of a higher lifetime cohort participation rate in education.

It is considering allowing more working adults to get places in government-funded degree programmes, said Education Minister Chan Chun Sing at the Budget debate in Parliament yesterday.

MOE will also launch a SkillsFuture Career Transition Programme to help Singaporeans get skills training, he added.

It will start next month, with training courses broken into modules that will last between three months and a year.

All these courses will involve industry exposure and will be subsidised at a rate of up to 90 per cent for those aged 40 and above.

Minister of State for Education and Manpower Gan Siow Huang said there will also be additional funding support of up to 95 per cent for those with greater needs, such as those who have been unemployed for six months or longer.

She was responding to questions from Ms Foo Mee Har (West Coast GRC), Mr Shawn Huang (Jurong GRC) and Mr Darryl David (Ang Mo Kio GRC) - all of whom sit on the Government Parliamentary Committee for Education - on how Singapore's continuing education system can be strengthened.

The new scheme will combine features from the SGUnited Skills and SGUnited Mid-Career Pathways - Company Training programmes which were launched in 2020 to help tide Singaporeans through the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Both schemes will end at the end of this month. The new initiative replacing them will be permanent, Mr Chan said.

The ministries of Education, Manpower, Trade and Industry, and Finance are studying how to enhance structural support for Singaporeans in their 40s and 50s who may need significant reskilling, he added.

He said MOE will study the proportion of places allocated for pre-employment training and continuing education degree programmes at local institutes of higher learning (IHLs).