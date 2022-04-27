More mental health support for caregivers of children with developmental needs

SINGAPORE - When a parent hears that his or her child has a developmental need, the news can seem like a tsunami breaking, health professionals said.

Caregivers of children with special needs will now get more support for their mental health, under a new initiative by KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH) and philanthropic organisation Lien Foundation.

The two-year programme, known as DayOne, is named after the emotionally difficult milestone when a child receives the diagnosis of a developmental need.

The project comes at a time when Singapore is paying more attention to mental health, as well as maternal and child health.

For a start, the pilot scheme expects to screen 500 caregivers who take their young ones to KKH's department of child development from May. It will focus on families in Punggol, Sengkang and Hougang, due to the higher proportion of young families in these areas.

Intervention will be provided to those in the group who require more support, comprising of counselling, psychological and psychiatry services.

About 100 are expected to need such forms of help.

The project's budget is $3.6 million for two years. About 75 per cent will come from the Lien Foundation, with the rest funded by KKH.

The initiative, which will last until April 2024, will rope in community partners and be scaled up in future if results are positive.

In a media briefing on Wednesday (April 27), Associate Professor Lourdes Mary Daniel, head and senior consultant of KKH's department of child development, said the relationship between caregiver and child is the most important part of child development.

"It is so important to make sure that we look at the needs of the caregiver, with as much strength and detail as we have been doing for the child over the last few years."

Ms Majella Irudayam, master medical social worker from KKH and programme co-lead of DayOne, said there is currently no routine screening of caregivers' mental well-being at the point of their children's diagnosis or further down the road.

Parents also find it difficult to navigate community resources, she added.