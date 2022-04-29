More mental health help for caregivers of children with developmental needs

Caregivers of children with developmental needs will now get more support for their mental health, under a new initiative by KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH) and philanthropic organisation Lien Foundation.

The two-year programme, known as DayOne, is named after the emotionally difficult milestone when a child receives the diagnosis of a developmental need.

The project comes at a time when Singapore is paying more attention to mental health as well as maternal and child health.

For a start, the pilot scheme is expected to screen 500 caregivers who take their young ones to KKH's department of child development from next month. It will focus on families in Punggol, Sengkang and Hougang, owing to the higher proportion of young families in these towns.

Intervention will be provided to those who require more support, and this will comprise counselling, psychological and psychiatric services.

About 100 of the caregivers are expected to need such forms of help.

The project's budget is $3.6 million for two years. About 75 per cent will come from the Lien Foundation, with the rest funded by KKH.

At a media conference on Wednesday, Associate Professor Lourdes Mary Daniel, head and senior consultant of KKH's department of child development, said the relationship between caregiver and child is the most important part of child development.

"We (need to) look at the needs of the caregiver with as much strength and detail as we have been doing for the child over the last few years," she said.

Ms Majella Irudayam, master medical social worker at KKH and programme co-lead of DayOne, said there is currently no routine screening of caregivers' mental well-being at the point of their children's diagnoses or down the road.

KKH will set up a multidisciplinary team of 15 professionals, including medical social workers, psychologists, psychiatrists, paediatricians and nurses.

Dr Shilpee Raturi, programme co-lead of DayOne from KKH's department of child development, said paediatric professionals need to see themselves as the first line of defence for the mental health needs of the caregivers.

A key part of DayOne will be engaging caregivers at the point of referral - before they visit the clinic later with their children - via teleconsultations, which could be phone calls or online sessions. Those assessed to be under stress will have their appointments fast-tracked.

During their first clinic visit, families will be screened and assigned to a four-tier support system ranging from minimal to very high needs. Intervention could range from teleconsultations to home visits, and could include providing guidance in parenting skills and child behaviour.

Last year, about 7,000 pre-school children in Singapore were assessed for developmental needs. The majority - 72 per cent - were seen at KKH's department of child development. Among this group, language delay, autism and behavioural problems were the most common diagnoses.

Mr Lee Poh Wah, chief executive of the Lien Foundation, said the project aims to tackle two stigmas at once - developmental needs and mental health, which are intricately linked for young families.

Research has shown that caregivers of those with special needs are more likely to have mental health challenges.

Ms Majella said: "The day-to-day demands of taking care of a child over a period of time can affect the mental well-being of the parents, causing burnout. When a parent receives the news that his child has a developmental need, it's like a crisis. One parent told me that it was like a tsunami hit him."

Said Mr Lee: "I think our healthcare system has to shift to be more caregiver-friendly, to better identify, engage and support them. So DayOne is a new model of care to help families better navigate their new journey."

At the end of two years, the DayOne team will analyse data obtained from the programme, such as the percentage of caregivers who need support and staffing needs. It also has plans to work with community partners to scale up the project in future.