SINGAPORE - Set up in 1992 to take in the academically weakest students, the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) has fought to shed its image as the place of last resort. Three decades on, more of its graduates are returning to the vocational institute, which marks its 30th anniversary this year.

As at 2021, 18 per cent of its staff were former students, up from 14 per cent in 2012. The majority of these returning graduates are teaching staff.