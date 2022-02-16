More fresh university grads found full-time jobs last year, salaries inching up

SINGAPORE - More university graduates secured full-time jobs last year, as Singapore's economy grew and recovered from a recession brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Results from the latest graduate employment survey showed that 84 per cent of fresh graduates in the labour force were in full-time permanent roles, compared with 69.8 per cent in 2020.

Overall employment rates and salaries among those who graduated from universities last year also both inched up, according to the poll results released on Wednesday (Feb 16).

The median gross monthly salary among graduates in full-time permanent jobs climbed from $3,700 in 2020 to $3,800 last year. The figure was $3,600 in 2019.

And 94.4 per cent of university graduates found permanent, freelance or part-time jobs within six months of graduation last year, up from 93.6 per cent in 2020.

These findings come after the five polytechnics here released their set of outcomes for graduates last month, which also showed improvements in employment rates and salaries last year compared with 2020.

The latest survey polled 11,200 fresh graduates of full-time programmes in the National University of Singapore (NUS), Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore Management University (SMU) and Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS). The graduates were asked about their employment status as of Nov 1 .

The surveys for Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) and Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) are ongoing and the results will be released at a later date.

Singapore's economy grew by 7.2 per cent last year, rebounding from a recession as the country eased Covid-19 curbs, allowing for more economic activity and a boost in demand for goods and services.

The economy contracted by 5.4 per cent in 2020.

Reflecting the rebound, the unemployment rate for university graduates went down from 6.4 per cent in 2020 to 5.6 per cent last year.

Fewer graduates - 8.7 per cent - were also in part-time or temporary work, compared with 22.3 per cent in 2020. These figures include those on the SGUnited Traineeships Programme, which was set up in 2020 to help fresh graduates boost their employability.

Several fields of study - information and digital technologies, built environment, business and engineering - continued to do well and recorded the highest proportions of graduates in full-time permanent jobs.