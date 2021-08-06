MOE to resume selected activities in schools, higher learning institutes from Aug 10

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Education (MOE) will resume selected activities in schools and higher learning institutes (IHLs) from Tuesday (Aug 10), as the nation makes the transition to Covid-19 as endemic and safe management measures are gradually eased.

Indoor and outdoor mask-on activities will be allowed in groups of up to five in schools, the ministry said on Friday.

Secondary schools, junior colleges, Millennia Institute and Special Education (Sped) schools with senior or secondary sections may also resume in-person co-curricular activities (CCAs) in groups of up to five.

In addition, in-person activities conducted by external vendors or at external venues may resume up to a cap of 50 people, in strict keeping with national guidelines, said MOE.

The numbers will apply regardless of students' vaccination status.

In-person CCAs for primary schools are still suspended, but MOE will keep a close eye and assess when they can resume.

However, primary schools will be allowed to resume outdoor unstructured play within classes if pupils have their masks on.

At the IHLs, indoor and outdoor activities with masks on such as small-group consultation, group or project work as well as in-person CCAs, can resume in groups of five from Aug 10 regardless of individuals' vaccination status.

Outdoor mask-off activities of up to five persons will be allowed as well, regardless of vaccination status.

But in line with national guidelines, indoor mask-off activities will be allowed only in groups of up to five persons if all individuals in the group are vaccinated.

All IHLs will continue in-person classes, lectures, and events with no more than 50 persons, MOE said.

Internships and work attachments will continue, with students adhering to the prevailing safe management measures at the organisations they are with.

To safeguard the wellbeing of students and staff, schools and IHLs will also continue to ensure that safe management measures are in place such as the wearing of masks, regular cleaning and disinfection of premises, frequent hand-washing, and fixed exam-style seating in schools.

Private education institutions and privately-funded schools with similar student profiles and that conduct similar activities are strongly advised to adopt the same measures where possible, MOE said.

Tuition and enrichment centres should also continue to regularly check and keep strictly to MOE's safe management requirements for tuition and enrichment centres.

Sports and arts and culture classes should also refer to Sport Singapore and the National Arts Council's latest guidelines. Centres should try to conduct classes online where possible.

MOE urged its staff and those working with pupils under the age of 12 to be vaccinated by Oct 1, saying: "This will help keep our educational institutions and the wider community safe."

It added: "MOE will continue to monitor the situation closely, and review how our schools and IHLs can safely resume more activities in tandem with national guidelines, if the Covid-19 situation allows."

