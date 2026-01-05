MOE makes headway in rethinking teachers’ duties, continues efforts to ease workload: Desmond Lee

Sign up now: Get tips on how to help your child succeed

Education Minister Desmond Lee visiting Westwood Primary School on Jan 2 for the first day of school for the Primary 1 and MK@Westwood's Kindergarten 1 cohort.

SINGAPORE - The workload of teachers will remain a key focus in the new year, as the Ministry of Education (MOE) continues efforts to rethink teachers’ duties and work processes.

In a video message welcoming educators back to school on Jan 5, Education Minister Desmond Lee said this includes implementing recommendations from an MOE task force that looks at reimagining the teaching profession, among other support measures for teachers.

“From my conversations with some of you, I’ve heard your candid feedback on how teaching has become more complex and challenging,” he said in the three-minute-long video. “But it is clear that you do not shy away from difficult tasks when there is a strong mission and purpose.”

“We are making headway in recalibrating what teachers do and rethinking how teachers work,” said Mr Lee, adding that school leaders have identified key priorities and are working on streamlining programmes and simplifying administrative processes.

MOE will continue to look at how to make procurement processes more efficient for teachers, so that they can focus on their core mission of teaching and nurturing students, he said. Procurement includes paperwork and approval processes involved in buying teaching materials and engaging vendors.

Over the years, the ministry has introduced flexible work arrangements to support teachers who need to balance their work and personal needs. These include later reporting times or working from home on days without lessons.

Mr Lee said the ministry has also refreshed guidelines to discourage parent and staff communication after school hours, except for critical emergencies.

Currently, school leaders are guided on how to allocate workload fairly, taking into account teachers’ strengths and preferences, said MOE, and teachers receive six to seven weeks of protected vacation time each year with the option of extending.

Schools now also have more flexibility to pace the implementation of new initiatives, MOE said, and schools have more support with administrative teams and allied educators, including counsellors and staff supporting students with special needs.

Alongside these efforts, Mr Lee said that artificial intelligence and technology will continue to be used to support teachers in their work, listing improvements to existing tools like Authoring Copilot and Learning Assistant.

Authoring Copilot, an AI-driven tool that helps with lesson planning, can now automatically generate interactive content, images and games, he said, while the Learning Assistant can support live group discussions, giving teachers the chance to focus on groups that require more guidance.

Improvements have been made to tools to ease administrative work, like an AI tool that helps write student testimonials, which has reduced time spent in drafting structured testimonials, said Mr Lee.

Teachers also have access to tools like HeyTalia, an AI assistant that helps teachers send messages to parents, he added.

“We recognise that there will be an initial learning curve, some time and effort is needed for us to get used to these helpful tools,” he said, adding that MOE will provide resources and learning opportunities such as workshops and self-help modules.

Schools have set up committees to look after the well-being of staff, and provide peer support and self-care resources for teachers, while in-house professional counselling offers more support, said MOE.

Teachers should continue to share suggestions with school leaders and superintendents, said Mr Lee.

“Having professional and caring educators who are deeply committed to shaping the lives of our children and youth is one of Singapore’s strengths,” Mr Lee said, adding that teachers play an important part in shaping students’ hearts and minds.

“I know there is more to do, and we will continue to work with our school leaders to strengthen the ecosystem of support,” he said.