Sign up now: Get tips on how to help your child succeed

In conversation with Mr Ong Kong Hong (right), divisional director of Curriculum Planning and Development Division at the Ministry of Education, moderated by The Straits Times senior education correspondent Sandra Davie at The Straits Times PSLE Prep Forum on April 4.

Explore the PSLE Companion microsite for more insights and tips.

Why is the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) so difficult? Are the challenging questions meant for pupils in the Gifted Education Programme (GEP) who also sit the exam?

These were some of the questions posed by parents to Mr Ong Kong Hong, divisional director of Curriculum Planning and Development Division at the Ministry of Education. You can watch the recording for his responses to parents.

He also dispelled misconceptions about rigid marking schemes – especially the perception that specific keywords are required in science answers in the PSLE. He cited an example from the 2025 PSLE science paper where the pupils gave their answers in different formats – prose, diagrams or drawings – and were awarded marks as long as they demonstrated an understanding of the concepts.

Don’t miss the video on the session with mathematics expert Yeap Ban Har too.

Using some maths problems from previous years, he showed how parents can better support their children in PSLE maths.

Helping children with maths involves adults role-modelling how to problem-solve, instead of just telling them how to arrive at an answer said Dr Yeap, a former National Institute of Education lecturer and maths textbook author.

This may include helping them break down and understand a task, visualise a problem, and clearly express their thinking or approach to problem-solving in a written form.

He recommended consistent daily practice of maths questions, amounting to not more than 20 marks. This could be 20 one-mark questions, or four challenging five-mark questions.

He added that parents should not be the ones holding the pencil when helping their children with a maths question.

“When we hold the pencil, we take over. Then we are the ones who become better in maths every single day,” he said.