Minor Issues: Why buying my kids $300 headphones is a smart move

SINGAPORE - Don't judge me, but I buy $300 noise-cancelling headphones for my two sons.
Instead of an extravagance, I see the headphones as "must-have" anti-distraction productivity tools that help my kids stay focused.
SINGAPORE - Don't judge me, but I buy $300 noise-cancelling headphones for my two sons.
Instead of an extravagance, I see the headphones as "must-have" anti-distraction productivity tools that help my kids stay focused.
Get the ST Smart Parenting newsletter for expert advice. Visit the microsite for more.