SINGAPORE - My gym changed its hairdryers. Boring all-black ones have been replaced by sleek Dyson Supersonic models with hot pink blowing heads.

The new hairdryer is a sight to behold. Perched on its modern art-inspired cradle, it elevates the bathroom countertop to that of a designer product showroom. It is a huge step up from the conventional hairdryers that used to lie in a basket of tangled wires and stray hairs.