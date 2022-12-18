Minor Issues: We don’t subscribe to Netflix and that’s okay

SINGAPORE – We have never had a television in our Housing Board flat. Not for the last 23 years that we have lived in it.
Eschewing TV as a form of relaxation was a major decision for me. I grew up with a father who watched TV religiously to relax.
SINGAPORE – We have never had a television in our Housing Board flat. Not for the last 23 years that we have lived in it.
Eschewing TV as a form of relaxation was a major decision for me. I grew up with a father who watched TV religiously to relax.
Get the ST Smart Parenting newsletter for expert advice. Visit the microsite for more.