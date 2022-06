SINGAPORE - I recently overheard some teenage boys chatting loudly among themselves. They nonchalantly used phrases like "bitches" to refer to their female friends and proclaimed to one another that they would always prefer "bro's over ho's".

I stopped the boys to ask if they understood that the word "bitch" is a pejorative slang word to refer to a belligerent or unreasonable woman and is extremely derogatory, and that "ho" is short form for whore.