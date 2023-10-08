Minor Issues: Quality does not trump quantity when it comes to time with the kids

Mothers spend almost double the amount of time with the children than fathers. PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: PEXELS
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE – When it comes to spending time with the kids, how much time is enough?

This question is uncomfortable for many parents. It often results in pangs of parental guilt, where mums or dads feel they do not live up to their own expectations.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top