Minor Issues

Putting up with messy, angsty teens

Showing your prickly adolescents support, care and understanding may be a way of investing in their future mental health

Updated
Published
3 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The other day, I woke the youngest of my three daughters, the 12-year-old, earlier than usual for school, but later than she had wanted.

And her first words were: "Why are you waking me up only now?"

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Get the ST Smart Parenting newsletter for expert advice. Visit the microsite for more.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 22, 2022, with the headline Putting up with messy, angsty teens. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top