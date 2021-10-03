For Subscribers
Minor Issues: Parents, teachers need to help children learn to bounce back after setbacks
SINGAPORE - Teachers and students had much to discuss about this year's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.
They talked about the hard work, perseverance and resilience shown by Paralympian swimmer Yip Pin Xiu, who won two gold medals for Singapore. They also talked about the efforts of Olympian swimmer Joseph Schooling and the disappointment he must have felt at not winning a medal after having trained hard for his events.