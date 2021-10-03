Minor Issues: Parents, teachers need to help children learn to bounce back after setbacks

Students need to accept that not everyone will win trophies or medals.ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - Teachers and students had much to discuss about this year's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

They talked about the hard work, perseverance and resilience shown by Paralympian swimmer Yip Pin Xiu, who won two gold medals for Singapore. They also talked about the efforts of Olympian swimmer Joseph Schooling and the disappointment he must have felt at not winning a medal after having trained hard for his events.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Get the ST Smart Parenting newsletter for expert advice. Visit the microsite for more.

Topics: 