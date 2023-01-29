Minor Issues: Our daughter got her first holiday job by herself – and it turned out okay

SINGAPORE – At the end of the first day, my husband and I exchanged a silent glance, one with a bit of relief.
Our daughter looked tired but not distraught. She was not chatty, but she was not silent either. She was not saying: “I quit.”
