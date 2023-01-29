Minor Issues: Our daughter got her first holiday job by herself – and it turned out okay

The onus is on us as parents to be flexible and to accept when our children’s decisions differ from what we think is the “right” path, said the writer. PHOTO ILLUSTRATIONS: PEXELS

Jill Lim

Updated
32 sec ago
Published
2 hours ago
Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE – At the end of the first day, my husband and I exchanged a silent glance, one with a bit of relief.

Our daughter looked tired but not distraught. She was not chatty, but she was not silent either. She was not saying: “I quit.”

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top