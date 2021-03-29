Minor Issues: Of parental regrets and desire for a time machine

It was a mixture of the trivial and the heartbreaking, reflecting the gamut of parenting experiences, the writer said.
It was a mixture of the trivial and the heartbreaking, reflecting the gamut of parenting experiences, the writer said.ST PHOTO: GIN TAY
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - I have always maintained that in tropical Singapore, with its lack of seasons and crops, it is hard to tell that time is passing. Not the time of clocks and calendars, but the natural rhythm of Earth spinning, gently tilting and yawing on its axis. Only the growing of children charts real time for me.

Now, as the heat-locked sameness of March starts to give way to the hazy whiff of April, I look at my 15-year-old son elongated like a strong weed and his 11-year-old brother's shoulders jutting in almost-too-small T-shirts, and truly feel the flowing of years.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Get the ST Smart Parenting newsletter for expert advice. Visit the microsite for more.

Topics: 