Minor Issues: My son failed maths, but got an A for effort

Having an effort grade can be a source of motivation for some students, says the writer. PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: PEXELS
Jane Ng
Correspondent
Updated
30 min ago
Published
31 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE – School is out and the report books are in.

My 17-year-old son came home with a failing grade for mathematics, but before my husband could say anything, we noticed that beside the result was a column for effort, where he got an A.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top