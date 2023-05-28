Minor Issues: My son failed maths, but got an A for effort

SINGAPORE – School is out and the report books are in.
My 17-year-old son came home with a failing grade for mathematics, but before my husband could say anything, we noticed that beside the result was a column for effort, where he got an A.
