Minor Issues: My kids and I did not become vegetarians, but we do our part for the environment

SINGAPORE - A few years ago when my younger daughter, S, was in primary school, she decided to work on a project about saving the environment and created a slide presentation on the ways that our family could help.

As a geography teacher back then, I was proud of her efforts and decided to encourage her by getting everyone in my family together to listen to her. The presentation progressed well with practical suggestions to reduce, reuse and recycle.

However, when S suggested that our family become vegetarian, my other four children started to protest.

My wife, ever so tactful and conciliatory, tried to counter propose to S that we could try being vegetarian once a week or to cut down on meat.

The rest of the children were not agreeable to this suggestion either. On my part, I tried to explain to S that it would not be easy for the family to become vegetarians: everyone has different dietary preferences and it would not be fair to force this on the family.

I remember S bursting into tears, as she felt that we were not fully supportive of her suggestions for the family to make an effort to change the world. It took some effort to calm her down.

While all of us, including S, did not become vegetarian, we did try to be more environmentally conscious by adopting habits such as using recycled shopping bags and recycling items when possible.

With a family of five children, my wife and I are always on the lookout to save on household costs, while doing our part to save the environment.

For a start, our children wear clothes passed down from their siblings, relatives and friends where possible.

We do the same for others, giving away baby clothes or accessories which are only worn for a short time, as well as winter wear.

As they grew older, our children would even buy second-hand clothes and resell them when they no longer want to wear them.

Another cost-saving, environment-friendly habit that my family has adopted is to save on utilities.

My wife and I remind the children - usually by nagging and scolding - to switch off the lights and fans whenever they are not in use; or to keep their showers short.

We have even implemented a rule for the air-conditioner to be turned off in the morning even if they intend to "sleep in" for the day.

My helper also plays her part by recycling the water used for washing vegetables and rice and using it to water our small home garden.