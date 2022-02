SINGAPORE - If I could give one piece of advice to young couples, it would be to find the person you want to spend the rest of your life with and watch K-dramas (Korean dramas) together.

I am blessed to have married my university sweetheart, F, shortly after we both graduated from university. Twenty-three years of marriage have passed in the blink of an eye, and we now have two teenage boys - R, 19, and S, who is 16.