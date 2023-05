SINGAPORE – Why are people so addicted to their smartphones? Why do they check the phones so often, sometimes compulsively, even when they are not buzzing for attention?

The best-selling book Dopamine Nation has an explanation. American psychiatrist and chief of Stanford’s Addiction Medicine Clinic, Professor Anna Lembke, says people check their phones incessantly because they are seeking the small doses of dopamine released in their brains each time they look at the screen.