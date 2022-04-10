Minor Issues: A flexible work arrangement helped me decide to return to work

Mothers and parents who have had a taste of work-from-home arrangements hope for more flexibility. PHOTO: PEXELS
Updated
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - After seven years of being a stay-at-home-mum, I did not think I would ever want to return to work.

I thoroughly enjoyed being home with my three children, aged 16, 13 and six, and spending time with them when they were home from school.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Get the ST Smart Parenting newsletter for expert advice. Visit the microsite for more.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top