Meeting new mentors and earning an internship: How ‘Youth Olympics of skills’ helped her career in tech

Each time web developer Amanda Chan chats with two of her good friends from Belgium and Macau online, she returns to a time when she was 20 – and a competitive WorldSkills Competition (WSC) participant.

Thanks to WSC, Ms Chan had the chance to travel halfway around the world, representing Singapore for web development in the international edition held in Brazil in 2015. There, the diploma student from Temasek Polytechnic (TP) met young participants from other countries, some of whom became her close friends.

“WorldSkills Competition was life-changing. It allowed me to meet so many people around the world,” says Ms Chan. Now 28, she is giving back to the WorldSkills community as a deputy judge.

This year, some 44 talented young people will be representing Singapore to compete against over 170 participants from other Asean countries for top honours in various skills and trades, ranging from cooking, fashion technology to mobile robotics and web development.

More than eight years since her trip to Brazil, Ms Chan could still vividly recall the scenes during the opening ceremony.

“It felt like the Olympics. We had a huge colourful opening ceremony held in a stadium with a big flag on stage. Teams of each country were introduced, and I recall them introducing Team Singapore,” she adds.

It was an intensive one-week competition, where rows of international competitors gathered to push their skills to the limits.

Ms Chan recalls: “There were hundreds, thousands of people, including the public at the exhibition halls where the competition was held, with guests walking about, who could view your progress as our work was displayed in real-time.”