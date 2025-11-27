Meet Mofusand cats and Sanrio’s Hangyodon; join Enabling Lives Festival

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Take your kids to meet Mofusand cats and Sanrio’s Hangyodon, and join Enabling Lives Festival's programmes.

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Hangyodon Marine Discovery

Singapore Oceanarium welcomes its first holiday season with the Hangyodon Marine Discovery event, featuring Sanrio’s popular half-fishman character Hangyodon.

Running until Jan 4, the attraction at Resorts World Sentosa offers photo spots that also serve as learning stations about marine life and conservation. This is said to be the first Hangyodon-themed immersive experience in South-east Asia.

Introduced in March 1985, Hangyodon has seen a surge in popularity in recent years. His distinct features – large bulging eyes, full pink lips and a blue-green body – particularly appeal to a generation that embraces the busakawa (Japanese slang for ugly but cute) aesthetic.

Meet the friendly character for pictures from Mondays to Thursdays at 3pm; and Fridays to Sundays and public holidays at 12 and 3pm.

Singapore residents can buy admission tickets starting at $42 for adults, $35 for children aged four to 12, and $35 for senior citizens aged 60 and above.

Singapore Oceanarium welcomes its first holiday season with the Hangyodon Marine Discovery event. PHOTO: SINGAPORE OCEANARIUM

Top up $28 a person for a 45-minute workshop Animal Spotlight: Corals With Hangyodon and receive a special cardholder with lanyard. Animal care specialists will give insights into how corals are cared for and propagated at the oceanarium.

Find out more at str.sg/nzg9

Mofusand-themed festive fun

Head to Bugis Junction for the largest Mofusand-themed Christmas set-up. PHOTO: CAPITALAND

Seize the rare chance to snap a photo of Mofusand’s Strawberry Meow and Shark Meow in Singapore. It is touted as the brand’s debut mascot appearance outside of Japan.

Singapore is also the first South-east Asian country to feature a Mofusand-themed Christmas celebration, with festive decorations at 17 Capitaland malls islandwide.

Created by Japanese artist Juno, Mofusand is a group of feline characters that have garnered a strong following on social media for their endearing playfulness and whimsical outfits.

Spot Strawberry Meow at Funan on Dec 4 from 11.30am, but meet-and-greet sessions will not be available.

However, Shark Meow has dedicated time for photo opportunities with CapitaLand app members at one of its malls every Friday to Sunday between Dec 6 and 21. Sessions will be held at 1, 4 and 7pm.

Mofusand cats cosplay in shark and penguin costumes at IMM. PHOTO: CAPITALAND

And until Dec 31, explore photo zones at the malls, each featuring a varied Mofusand theme: Board Shark, Fruit Meow and Coffee & Donuts. Or head to Bugis Junction, the only mall with three themes in one setting.

Do not miss an 8m-tall Mofusand Christmas tree inflatable just outside Raffles City Singapore. This oversized feline, decked out with baubles, snowflakes and a golden star topper, makes for a playful holiday photo backdrop. Go str.sg/phgW for details.

Finally, feed your camera and tummy with Mofusand-themed food and drinks at Japanese restaurant chain Sushi Tei, where you can redeem collectibles inspired by the characters. Find out more at sushitei.com

Enabling Lives Festival

Children's Museum Singapore’s Superhawker Me! performance on Dec 7 is part of the Enabling Lives Festival. PHOTO: CHILDREN'S MUSEUM SINGAPORE

The Enabling Lives Festival returns for its fifth edition on Dec 6 and 7, featuring more than 55 free and paid activities led by persons with disabilities.

The event allows your kids to interact with the disability community and learn about inclusion and empathy in a fun environment.

One of the programmes offered at the Enabling Village, an inclusive community space in Bukit Merah, is a community piano painting session on Dec 6. Register for a free 45-minute session ( str.sg/hqw2 ) to collaborate with artist Abraham Koh from non-profit ART:DIS and help transform a piano into an artwork.

Or learn to bake cookies from bakers on the autism spectrum on Dec 7. This workshop costs $25 a person and includes a drink and one cookie to take home. Sign up at str.sg/9QLW

The festival extends its reach beyond Enabling Village, with programmes at locations such as Children’s Museum Singapore which will host a performance with sing-alongs on Dec 7.

Recommended for neurotypical and neurodiverse kids aged three to eight, Superhawker Me! follows the character Ming who aspires to become a hero of the hawker world. Tickets at $20 a person are available at str.sg/8yfo