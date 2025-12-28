Measuring family connectedness with the Bird Test

Sign up now: Get tips on how to help your child succeed

American psychologist John Gottman has found that parents who are involved with their children’s feelings raise kids who are better equipped to handle life’s challenges.

SINGAPORE – Can a single question be used to test how good a relationship is, especially whether it will last?

American psychologist John Gottman thinks so. He is a respected relationship expert from University of Washington. He became famous for his ability to predict divorce with a high degree of accuracy – up to 94 per cent in certain studies – by observing a short interaction between a couple.