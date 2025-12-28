Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

Minor Issues

Measuring family connectedness with the Bird Test

Sign up now: Get tips on how to help your child succeed

American psychologist John Gottman has found that parents who are involved with their children’s feelings raise kids who are better equipped to handle life’s challenges.

American psychologist John Gottman has found that parents who are involved with their children’s feelings raise kids who are better equipped to handle life’s challenges.

ST ILLUSTRATION: MANNY FRANCISCO

Abel Ang

Follow topic:

SINGAPORE – Can a single question be used to test how good a relationship is, especially whether it will last?

American psychologist John Gottman thinks so. He is a respected relationship expert from University of Washington. He became famous for his ability to predict divorce with a high degree of accuracy – up to 94 per cent in certain studies – by observing a short interaction between a couple.

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.