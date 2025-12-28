For subscribers
Minor Issues
Measuring family connectedness with the Bird Test
Sign up now: Get tips on how to help your child succeed
Abel Ang
Follow topic:
SINGAPORE – Can a single question be used to test how good a relationship is, especially whether it will last?
American psychologist John Gottman thinks so. He is a respected relationship expert from University of Washington. He became famous for his ability to predict divorce with a high degree of accuracy – up to 94 per cent in certain studies – by observing a short interaction between a couple.