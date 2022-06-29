McDonald's launches campaign to promote family mental wellness

For three Wednesdays in late July and August, the McDonald's party room at the Lot One mall in Choa Chu Kang will host a seminar for parents who want to better support their children's mental well-being.

The fast-food outlet will be the venue for the Positive Parenting Programme (Triple P) seminar run by non-profit organisation Families for Life.

This is part of the fast-food chain's new family mental wellness campaign, which was launched yesterday in support of the Ministry of Social and Family Development's (MSF) Year of Celebrating SG Families.

The seminar is free, with the three sessions lasting two hours each. The series can accommodate 20 to 30 parents, who will be able to register their interest at http://go.gov.sg/FFL-MCD-FamilyMentalWellness

McDonald's Safra Yishun outlet will host the seminar in September, with the company planning additional workshop locations later this year.

MSF said that more than 58,000 parents have attended the Triple P seminar in the past seven years, and that about 85 per cent found it relevant to their parenting needs.

Parents also reported less problematic behaviour from their children, as well as lower parenting stress three months after completing the programme, said MSF.

Other than the seminar, the McDonald's campaign also includes an animated film, Always Being There. The film aims to raise awareness about the crucial role parents play during early childhood when children may begin to feel stressed, and will be promoted on McDonald's Singapore's social media channels.

Minister of State for Social and Family Development Sun Xueling, who was the guest of honour at the launch of the campaign, said she was heartened by McDonald's efforts to strengthen family relationships.

She said: "MSF is making a concerted effort to work with community partners to have more engagement and activities."

Ms Sun said the pandemic has negatively affected the mental well-being of children by disrupting their routines and social interactions.

"But there's always a silver lining because it makes us reflect on what we can do as a society to support the family unit," she added.