Matching Chinese New Year outfits for the family; Year of the Horse watch for kids

Sign up now: Get tips on how to help your child succeed

Sheila Sim (front row, centre) with her family and friends in outfits that she designed in partnership with Le Petit Society.

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Sheila Sim teams up with Le Petit Society

Actress-model Sheila Sim has partnered local fashion label Le Petit Society to introduce matching Chinese New Year outfits for the entire family, with designs for babies, children, mums and dads.

Among the collection is the Lotus series, her first design contribution to the collaboration.

“Choosing the lotus flower felt almost natural. It symbolises purity, enlightenment, rebirth and resilience,” she says on her Instagram account.

“Rising beautifully and untainted from muddy waters – to me, it represents staying grounded despite life’s challenges and embracing a fresh, meaningful beginning. It felt especially perfect for Chinese New Year.”

Actress-model Sheila Sim and her family in matching outfits from the Lotus series. PHOTO: LE PETIT SOCIETY

In contrast to the Lotus’ calming aesthetic is the Rainbow Horses line. Celebrating the Year of the Horse, this energetic design bursts with bright colours of yellow, red and blue.

Beyond the collaboration, the brand also offers in-house festive collections, such as the Heritage line-up, which features Peranakan motifs, and other prints inspired by local elements like durians and HDB flats. Prices range from $30 for a children’s T-shirt to $158 for a woman’s jumpsuit.

Shop the series online at lepetitsociety.com and its stores at Paragon, Downtown Gallery, Jewel Changi Airport and Resorts World Sentosa.

Maison Q’s festive collection

Maison Q's festive series of matching family wear include Little Cavalry, a playful homage to the Year of the Horse. PHOTO: MAISON Q

Home-grown fashion label Maison Q is celebrating its 10th anniversary with its first standalone pop-up boutique at Ion Orchard.

The boutique, which runs until Feb 27, features nine festive series of matching family wear, including Little Cavalry, a playful homage to the Year of the Horse.

Set on orange fabric, this print features ponies, each carrying a symbol of celebration: a red lantern, a calla lily, sparklers or a hongbao.

Another line, Vivacious Miss Pony, has galloping horses printed on red fabric. The animals’ upward motion embodies victory and strength, and the print also includes jasmine, another flower considered lucky for the Year of the Horse.

Maison Q's Reinheart series draws inspiration from traditional Chinese decorative knots. PHOTO: MAISON Q

Also set on red fabric is the Reinheart print, which draws inspiration from traditional Chinese decorative knots, symbolising prosperity and unity.

All festive series are available in dresses and shirts for children and adults. Most children’s pieces are reversible, offering two distinct looks. Prices range from $52 for a baby romper to $149 for a woman’s qipao.

Visit the pop-up boutique at B3-12 Ion Orchard or shop online at maison-q.com

Year of the Horse timepiece for kids

Flik Flak's latest Chinese zodiac-themed children's watch features a strap adorned with horses. PHOTO: FLIK FLAK

Flik Flak continues its annual tradition of launching a Chinese zodiac-themed watch for kids.

The latest Year of the Horse edition features a midnight-blue strap adorned with red, yellow and gold-coloured horses. It also incorporates traditional cultural elements of a pagoda temple and lanterns, with fireworks adding an extra touch of celebration.

Designed with young children in mind, Flik Flak timepieces make learning to tell time easy. The minute hand is represented by the character Flik and the hour hand by his shorter sister, Flak.

The Swiss-made watches are also designed to resist shock and those with textile straps are machine-washable.

Each Year of the Horse edition watch comes with a two-sided, festive-themed activity sheet. Buy it for $67 from Swatch stores located at Ion Orchard, Marina Bay Sands and VivoCity.