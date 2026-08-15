Marriage, parenthood workgroup finds consensus on challenges in childcare and costs

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Ahead of its full report in early 2027, it has come up with a set of interim policy recommendations.

SINGAPORE - A new inter-agency work group has identified clear areas of consensus among Singaporeans on the challenges of starting and raising a family, where action can be taken sooner.

Ahead of its full report in early 2027, it has come up with a set of interim policy recommendations so as not to “lose time in addressing this important issue”, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Indranee Rajah, who chairs the Marriage and Parenthood Reset Workgroup, on Aug 15.

“What is clear is that many do aspire to get married and have children. But the same time, they encounter challenges including the cost of raising children, the need for time with family, caregiving arrangements, and housing,” she said in an opening address at the Pasir Ris-Changi National Day Dinner 2026 event held at Downtown East in Pasir Ris.

Speaking to the media at the sidelines of the event, Indranee said that it was clear to the workgroup that certain topics like workplace culture and norms are some issues on people’s minds.

“What we’re really after is a win-win solution,” she said, adding that there must be a balance between the interests and concerns of employers and employees.

“In order to be able to do that well, you need progressive, enlightened employees. You need good HR, not just HR policies, but good HR professionals,” she said.

“We do have the ability to address these, so rather than wait... (we) might as well deal with this early and upfront,” she said. The declining total fertility rate ( TFR) and marriage numbers also added to the urgency, she noted.

Speaking to the media at the sidelines of the event, Minister in Prime Minister’s Office Indranee Rajahsaid that it was clear to the workgroup that certain topics like workplace culture and norms are the issues on people’s minds. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

The workgroup was formed in April with the objective of supporting Singaporeans as they navigate marriage and parenthood. The nation’s TFR fell to a new low of 0.87 in 2025.

A collaboration between key ministries including health, manpower, education and social and family development, the workgroup is looking at issues including financial costs, work-life support, housing, healthcare, pre-school and education. Its members have been speaking to many Singaporeans over the past few months about their hopes, concerns and aspirations about marriage and parenthood.

Said Indranee: “We are not content to sit back and do nothing. We will do all we can to make marriage and parenthood more achievable, supported and valued in Singapore.”

She noted that the Government is taking a fresh look at the costs of raising children, access to affordable infant care and childcare, and other support for families, as Prime Minister Lawrence Wong had said in his National Day message on Aug 8.

More details are expected at the upcoming National Day Rally on Aug 23, she said, adding that these announcements will be “the first wave of things that we want to do”.

Ahead of PM Wong’s NDR speech, parents told The Straits Times they want to spend more time with their children, and hope for more financial support for their young families.

This includes more childcare leave, with days allocated per child, and subsidies for medical bills and enrichment. They also seek reduced stigma around maternity leave, aided by government incentives for employers, as well as stronger mental health support for new parents.

Policy measures alone will not be enough to reverse Singapore’s fertility decline, said Indranee.

Everyday acts of support can make a meaningful difference to families, she said. This could be in the form of an understanding employer who builds a family-friendly workplace culture, a line supervisor who gives a parent flexibility to attend to family matters or a friend who checks in.