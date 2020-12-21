Making Singapore's history come alive for kids

Author Joyceline See Tully, mother of a seven-year-old girl, wants kids to learn more about Singapore history.

Launched this month, her fourth children's book is once again inspired by real events that happened in Singapore.

Tiger Tales: Almost True Animal Stories From Old Singapore comprises seven semi-fictionalised stories, including the dramatic story of a Bengal tiger that escaped into Raffles Hotel in August 1902.

Illustrated by Chloe Chang, the hardcover book is aimed at readers aged four to eight.

"I picked interesting events and stories about animals that are unusual yet representative of specific periods of our history," says Tully.

"At the same time, they must have the potential to be developed into full-fledged stories that will appeal to young children. I did not want to merely recount a historical event. I wanted to make it come alive for the kids."

On why it is important for children to learn about Singapore history, the 46-year-old says: "Stories of Singapore's past show us how different life was back then and how far we have come. Hopefully for the children, it is an opportunity to see their country in a new light, one that leads to a new appreciation of Singapore."

This was also why she co-founded a boutique children's publisher with fellow former magazine journalist Sim Ee Waun in 2015.

"When we set up Pepper Dog Press, the local publishing landscape was very different. There were very few stories about our past for children.

"So, we published The Little Singapore Book, which takes kids through 700 years of Singapore's history in a simple, fun, storytelling fashion, rather than via a pedantic textbook."

She credits her only child Dominique Tully, who loves animals, for inspiring her to work on Tiger Tales. "These days, we read together at bedtime and some of the lines in Tiger Tales were inspired by these sessions.

"Tiger Tales is meant to be read aloud - hence the dialogue, rhymes and animal sounds," she says.

"I joke that I am pacing and writing my books for her. One day in the not-too-distant future, I will be writing young-adult fiction."

JOYCELINE SEE TULLY SHARES HER FAVOURITE TITLES

JUST TEDDY

By Emily Lim, illustrated by Neal Sharp Mustard Seed Books/Paperback/ $12.84/Available at Books Kinokuniya "We love the heartwarming story of a little teddy bear who tries to fit in and the lovely illustrations as well. In fact, we have the whole set of books by Emily Lim. The themes are universal and cut across all ages - accepting yourself for who you are and finding your tribe in life. I used to read these books to her. Now, she reads them to me."

THE HOUSE ON PALMER ROAD

By Si-Hoe S.S. and Sim Ee Waun, illustrated by Lim An-ling Pepper Dog Press/Paperback/ $12.84/Available at Books Kinokuniya "This chapter book is about a young girl called Sing growing up in pre-war colonial Singapore with her nine brothers and sisters. "Each chapter is a short standalone vignette with illustrations, so it makes for an easy transition into bigger books for a seven-year-old. "For grown-ups reading the book with their little ones, it may well be a nostalgic traipse into Singapore's past. For the children, it is a lovely introduction to how different life was for their grandparents - think frog hunting, escaping from fierce guard geese, homemade lanterns with egg shells, delicious ice balls, among others."

• Tiger Tales: Almost True Animal Stories From Old Singapore ($25) is available at bookshops including Books Kinokuniya.

• This is part of a series in which experts give tips on how to get kids to love reading.