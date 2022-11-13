Make glasses cool with new emojis, urges British schoolgirl

LONDON – British schoolgirl Lowri Moore is just 13, but has achieved a lot in her short life, championing children who, like her, wear glasses.

Aged nine, she persuaded Disney to create a bespectacled heroine for the first time, in the hit film Encanto (2021).

Her #GlassesOn campaign has, meanwhile, struck a chord with thousands of young people and their parents around the world.

Now, she has another United States giant in her sights.

The teenager from Nottinghamshire, central England, is urging the body responsible for all new emojis to give people the option to put glasses on them.

She says many people believe that children being stigmatised for wearing glasses is a thing of the past.

But she argues many children still resist wearing their glasses for fear of appearing “different or uncool”.

Research shows children with spectacles are over 35 per cent more likely to be bullied at school, and not wearing them can have far-reaching consequences.

“We are in touch with a professor who works in Botswana to give children glasses and he said that most of the children that get glasses don’t want to wear them for fear of being different and not cool,” said Lowri.

She said that without glasses you need, “you won’t be able to learn and that will limit your job options and you will probably really struggle in life all because you didn’t wear your glasses. That’s not fair”.

Lowri’s latest campaign was sparked when her mother Cyrilyn tried to find an emoji relevant to her daughter.

“She was looking for an emoji that would represent me, but all she found was a nerd.

“She kept on looking and there was a granny and a teacher, but obviously that doesn’t represent me,” she said.