Madrasahs and Islamic education classes in Singapore to shift online from May 19: Muis

SINGAPORE - Students at madrasahs and those attending aLIVE (Learning Islamic Values Everyday) classes at mosques and classes at Islamic Education Centres and Providers (IECPs) will shift to home-based learning from Wednesday (May 19).

However, madrasahs will remain open for the minority of students whose parents cannot make alternative arrangements for childcare, said the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis).

Children whose parents are working in essential services will be prioritised, added Muis in its statement on Monday.

"Madrasahs will provide instructions to students and parents on accessing the home-based learning materials. Assistance will be given to students who do not have access to digital devices when the learning requires it," it said.

Muis also said IECPs must shift all learning programmes online during the heightened alert period.

"This move is strongly recommended to minimise the risk of intermingling between learners from different classes or programmes," it said.

Muis' announcement follows the Government's move on Sunday to shift all primary, secondary and junior college students, as well as those from Millennia Institute and special education schools, to home-based learning from Wednesday, in the light of a recent spike in Covid-19 infections in the community here.

Muis added that aLIVE classes at mosques have been replaced with home-based learning since May 8.

A religious education kit called The Kids aLIVE Home Edition has been made available for parents to help with their children's religious education from home.

The kit is available for free on Muis' website.

Muis said the Adult Islamic Learning (ADIL) programme has also shifted online.

Classes in both Malay and English have been made available on the ADIL Facebook page.