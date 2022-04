A fish bone was the reason Mr Ng Yi-Xian left his well-paying job in the United States to return home to help his mother run the EtonHouse group of schools.

He was back in Singapore over Christmas 2013 when his mum, Mrs Ng Gim Choo, swallowed a fish bone. He had to rush her to the emergency department of Singapore General Hospital to get it dislodged. It pained him to see her looking so vulnerable.