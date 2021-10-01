Local unis cut down on in-person classes

Three local universities have moved to reduce the number of in-person classes amid a spike in Covid-19 cases here.

The National University of Singapore (NUS) said online lessons are encouraged, while face-to-face classes will continue within national safe management guidelines.

Nanyang Technological University (NTU) also sent out a circular saying that classes would mostly shift online from Monday until Oct 22.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) said that since yesterday, lectures, seminars and tutorials are being conducted online, with students returning only for practical and laboratory lessons.

At Singapore Management University (SMU) and Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS), classes had already been mostly held online before the current spike in cases. On Sept 9, SMU sent out a circular saying all undergraduate classes would be online until Oct 10.

SUSS told ST: "For the remaining physical classes which cannot be shifted online, we will adhere to the national safe management measure guidelines and consider postponing them, if further tightening takes place."

The Singapore University of Technology and Design told ST that lessons for first-year students will continue to be in-person, while the rest of its lessons will move online.

This comes after the Ministry of Education announced that all Primary 1 to Primary 5 pupils would be placed on home-based learning from Monday to Oct 7 amid a spike in Covid-19 cases.

The universities added that other Covid-19 measures, such as the reduction in group sizes from five people to two, would be in place on their campuses.

Ng Wei Kai