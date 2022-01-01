Lines form as school uniform supply shrinks

The annual dash for school uniforms is more bumpy than usual.

Distributors told The Straits Times that extended manufacturing lockdowns in South-east Asia because of the Covid-19 pandemic, coupled with a patchy global supply chain, have disrupted the supply and distribution of school uniforms here in Singapore, adding to the usual end-of-year scramble.

Despite advance planning, production of uniforms ground to a near halt last year due to severe worker shortages as the Delta variant swept through the region, forcing many workers to stay indoors as factories shut down temporarily.

United Uniforms, which supports about 10 schools in Singapore, told ST that uniform availability was still being affected by shipment delays.

"The supply chain is still quite jerky, and we are getting supplies coming in dribs and drabs, so it's not like this is something that will sort itself out quickly," said the company's managing director Leong Kuen.

"We just have to deal with it, and we put in place an online system for orders to give parents a chance to register and get their uniforms."

Mr Leong said his staff had been working round the clock to ensure online orders were cleared. But he said the company still had quite a bit of stock awaiting collection.

"We have found out that parents have been using multiple e-mails and phone numbers to register and reserve uniform orders, which has resulted in uncollected stock," he said, adding that the company has started releasing the stock to pass on to buyers coming to the store.

At InTrend Uniforms, which, according to its website, supports more than 20 primary and secondary schools, including some madrasahs, long lines were seen outside its store in Geylang on Tuesday and Wednesday when ST visited.

A number of parents expressed their frustrations over what they said were issues with the company's online ordering system.

"I put my order in as soon as my kid got the posting, and paid for it on the spot. But for some reason, I received a notice later to inform me that the order had been cancelled even though the money was already out of my account," said Mr Charles Matthews, the parent of a student headed to Bowen Secondary School.