Lines form as school uniform supply shrinks

The annual dash for school uniforms is more bumpy than usual.
Distributors told The Straits Times that extended manufacturing lockdowns in South-east Asia because of the Covid-19 pandemic, coupled with a patchy global supply chain, have disrupted the supply and distribution of school uniforms here in Singapore, adding to the usual end-of-year scramble.
Despite advance planning, production of uniforms ground to a near halt last year due to severe worker shortages as the Delta variant swept through the region, forcing many workers to stay indoors as factories shut down temporarily.
United Uniforms, which supports about 10 schools in Singapore, told ST that uniform availability was still being affected by shipment delays.
"The supply chain is still quite jerky, and we are getting supplies coming in dribs and drabs, so it's not like this is something that will sort itself out quickly," said the company's managing director Leong Kuen.
"We just have to deal with it, and we put in place an online system for orders to give parents a chance to register and get their uniforms."
Mr Leong said his staff had been working round the clock to ensure online orders were cleared. But he said the company still had quite a bit of stock awaiting collection.
"We have found out that parents have been using multiple e-mails and phone numbers to register and reserve uniform orders, which has resulted in uncollected stock," he said, adding that the company has started releasing the stock to pass on to buyers coming to the store.
At InTrend Uniforms, which, according to its website, supports more than 20 primary and secondary schools, including some madrasahs, long lines were seen outside its store in Geylang on Tuesday and Wednesday when ST visited.
A number of parents expressed their frustrations over what they said were issues with the company's online ordering system.
"I put my order in as soon as my kid got the posting, and paid for it on the spot. But for some reason, I received a notice later to inform me that the order had been cancelled even though the money was already out of my account," said Mr Charles Matthews, the parent of a student headed to Bowen Secondary School.
"I tried to contact the company but could not get through. I even sent e-mails, but no one responded, so I decided to come down to sort this out."
Mr Matthews, who is in the motorcycle business, said he had gone earlier in the week, but left as the queues were too long.
Another parent, who wanted to be known only as Mr Kugan, has a child headed to Tampines Secondary School. Speaking to ST on Tuesday, he said he had gone to the school earlier, but the uniforms were sold out. He decided to head down to the store itself.
"I know they said you can come only if you have an appointment, but we just took the chance," said the businessman, who deals in the supply of marine equipment.
He noted that it took him nearly two hours to get through the queue, but he managed to get what he needed.
A spokesman for the company told reporters it had faced production disruptions at its main plant in Vietnam, which was shut from August to October last year, a critical time in its manufacturing cycle.
As a contingency, it had to outsource its production to Indonesia, India and Pakistan.
"We really want to thank the schools for working with us to help solve this together, and we can understand parents are very anxious right now," he said, assuring customers that the company was doing its best to clear the order backlog. The company had received more than 2,000 orders online, the spokesman noted.
Shanghai School Uniforms, another key supplier here in Singapore, said that despite facing one of its toughest years, the company managed to ensure the students of the schools it supports would have uniforms in time for the start of the school term next week.
Shipment delays had also added to the stress of the company's supply chain.
Managing director Doris Yeo said: "A normal shipment takes around 10 days, but now it can go up to 30, sometimes even 40 days."
Strategic advance planning and moving to aggressively diversify the production base allowed the company to meet the deadline of getting uniforms to its customers, she added.