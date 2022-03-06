Lim Kim San Memorial Scholarship Awards 2022 open for application

The Lim Kim San Memorial Scholarship Awards 2022 is currently open for application till April 30.

The scholarship award, which is funded by the Singapore Press Holdings Foundation, was set up in January 2003 under the suggestion of the late Mr Lim Kim San.

Mr Lim was Singapore's first minister for finance and served as the executive chairman of Singapore Press Holdings between 1988 and 2002, before stepping down in December 2002. He remained as the company's senior adviser till December 2005.

The scholarship is for students to study full-time languages, linguistics and humanities degree courses at a local university.

Scholarship holders will have their course fees, including for tuition and examinations, fully paid. They will also be given a yearly living allowance of $2,000 and a book allowance of $300.

The scholarship is bond-free and tenable for the minimum time that the awardee needs to complete his studies to earn his degree, including the honours degree, but not exceeding four years.

If there are suitable vacancies, scholarship holders may also get a chance to intern at SPH Media.

To apply for the scholarship, visit https://www.sphfoundation.org.sg/lks-scholarship-awards/ for more information before completing the form on the website.

All applications should reach the Singapore Press Holdings Foundation by post or e-mail by April 30. Shortlisted candidates will be interviewed in May or June.