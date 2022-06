SINGAPORE - Mr Rajendran K. Sethuraj loves teaching but left his job as a junior college lecturer for his son Kirisnah, who is autistic.

After spending his primary and secondary school years at Pathlight School, Kirisnah became anxious about studying in the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) in 2017. His parents decided that Mr Rajendran, 56, would ask for a half-load at work, so he could ferry his son to and from the campus.