"Can we play later?" a boy is overheard asking his friend outside a school gate one recent afternoon.
"Yeah, sure. See you," the other child replies.
"Can we play later?" a boy is overheard asking his friend outside a school gate one recent afternoon.
"Yeah, sure. See you," the other child replies.
Get the ST Smart Parenting newsletter for expert advice. Visit the microsite for more.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 21, 2022, with the headline Learn better with toys. Subscribe