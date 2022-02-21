Learn better with toys

Toys can boost creativity and problem-solving skills more than online games, say experts

Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

"Can we play later?" a boy is overheard asking his friend outside a school gate one recent afternoon.

"Yeah, sure. See you," the other child replies.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Get the ST Smart Parenting newsletter for expert advice. Visit the microsite for more.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 21, 2022, with the headline Learn better with toys. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top