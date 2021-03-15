For Subscribers
Kids start young at coding
Pre-schoolers who may not know how to read or write properly are already learning how to programme robots to navigate a maze as part of the curriculum or an enrichment option
More children are tinkering with coding - and they are getting younger and younger.
Five years ago, they would be mostly students from primary and secondary schools, thanks largely to the Code for Fun enrichment programme offered by the Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore and the Ministry of Education.