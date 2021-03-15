Kids start young at coding

Pre-schoolers who may not know how to read or write properly are already learning how to programme robots to navigate a maze as part of the curriculum or an enrichment option

A child learning about the binary tree in computer science through the Learning At Home Set by Learning Beautiful coding play kit. A binary tree in computer science is a type of data structure in which each node has at most two branches.
A child learning about the binary tree in computer science through the Learning At Home Set by Learning Beautiful coding play kit. A binary tree in computer science is a type of data structure in which each node has at most two branches.PHOTO: LEARNING BEAUTIFUL
The Straits Times
Published: 
38 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

More children are tinkering with coding - and they are getting younger and younger.

Five years ago, they would be mostly students from primary and secondary schools, thanks largely to the Code for Fun enrichment programme offered by the Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore and the Ministry of Education.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Get the ST Smart Parenting newsletter for expert advice. Visit the microsite for more.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 15, 2021, with the headline 'Kids start young at coding'. Subscribe
Topics: 