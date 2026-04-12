Kids can join Legoland School Challenge to win a trip to theme park in Shanghai

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Queenstown Primary School pupils (from left) Harper Lim, Heraldine Lim and Jordan Teo were crowned Junior Category Champions in the Legoland School Challenge 2025.

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Legoland School Challenge 2026

Rally your children to form teams of three or four participants to represent their school in the Legoland School Challenge 2026.

Now in its fifth annual edition, this competition is open to students between seven and 17 years old from countries including Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines.

All members of a team must attend the same school and join an appropriate age category: Junior (aged seven to nine), Primary (10 to 12) and Secondary (13 to 17). There is no limit on the number of groups from each school.

The competition aims to celebrate creativity, collaboration and innovation through play, and registration closes on April 26. Participants have to design their most imaginative theme park attraction with Lego or Duplo bricks, and need to submit photos and videos of their build set only from June 8 to 21.

Teams must also write a story, of up to 100 words, to share the ideas behind their creation.

Finalists will be invited to competition rounds at Legoland Malaysia Resort in September. This includes a two-night stay at Legoland Hotel.

Junior category winners can look forward to a holiday at the theme park in Johor, among other prizes. Meanwhile, Primary and Secondary category champions will win a trip to Legoland Shanghai Resort, which opened in July 2025 and is the largest Legoland theme park in the world.

A team from Queenstown Primary School won the championship in the inaugural Junior category in 2025. Siblings Heraldine and Harper Lim, along with their friend Jordan Teo, outshone finalists from the Philippines and Malaysia in their category.

To register and find out more, go to str.sg/wX7XP

Play-Doh X Disney Junior play sets

Play-Doh Disney Junior Shape A Story set allows kids to flip the pages and decorate them. PHOTO: HASBRO

Toy brand Play-Doh and children’s entertainment network Disney Jr have teamed up to launch a collection of play sets designed for pre-schoolers. These encourage open-ended play, creativity and tactile storytelling alongside beloved characters from animated series Mickey Mouse Clubhouse (2006 to present).

A highlight is the Shape A Story set ($29.90), designed to look like a board book so kids can flip the pages and discover new scenes. Use themed tools such as rollers, stampers and the Goofy Fun Factory to create shapes with Play-Doh modelling compound and decorate the pages.

When playtime ends, the “storybook” doubles as a storage case, keeping everything organised.

Play-Doh and Disney Junior have teamed up to launch a collection, which includes the Happy Stackable set. PHOTO: HASBRO

Another fun option is the Happy Stackables ($19.90). This set includes a selection of themed stampers, all packed in a Mickey-themed container.

Shop the collection at Toys”R”Us, online platforms including Lazada and department stores such as Isetan.