June school holiday fun for all budgets: A wok on the fun side and a splashing good time

SINGAPORE – Be warned, enter Children’s Museum Singapore with a filled tummy or you and your kids may get hunger pangs.

Its new exhibition, Into The Hawkerverse, features “stalls” offering a smorgasbord of local delicacies, such as satay, roti prata and chicken rice.

Plates of Hainanese curry rice, nasi lemak and Indian rojak will also be vying for your attention. But you can feast on the good food only with your eyes.

The play-based exhibition aims to deepen kids’ understanding of Singapore’s prized Unesco-recognised hawker culture in an interactive way.

For example, at two game stations where they role-play as hawkers, they will find out that it is not easy to cook under time constraints and with orders piling up. Hopefully, this will lead children to gain new respect and empathy for hawkers.

In another gallery, they will have hands-on opportunities to learn about Singapore’s hawker heritage.