Minor Issues
JC or poly: How I guided my daughter to make a choice
- More students who qualify for JC now choose polytechnics for hands-on learning and industry access; in 2024, 49% admitted to polytechnics were JC-eligible.
- There have been changes in JCs and polytechnic in recent years. Familiarise yourself with the changes to make a better choice.
- Parents should guide children by discussing interests, learning styles (group vs. individual), and preferred assessment methods (continuous vs. final exams).
SINGAPORE – With the O-level results due to be released on Jan 14, some parents and students will soon be grappling with the junior college (JC) or polytechnic dilemma.
When I mentioned to a friend that my 16-year-old daughter, who took her O-level exams in 2025, was considering the polytechnic route over the JC one, I was asked: “Why? She is doing okay in school.”