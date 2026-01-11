JC or poly: How I guided my daughter to make a choice

Sign up now: Get tips on how to help your child succeed

It is decision time for teens after the release of the 2025 GCE O-level exam results on Jan 14.

SINGAPORE – With the O-level results due to be released on Jan 14, some parents and students will soon be grappling with the junior college (JC) or polytechnic dilemma.

When I mentioned to a friend that my 16-year-old daughter, who took her O-level exams in 2025, was considering the polytechnic route over the JC one, I was asked: “Why? She is doing okay in school.”