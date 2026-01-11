Straitstimes.com header logo

JC or poly: How I guided my daughter to make a choice

It is decision time for teens after the release of the 2025 GCE O-level exam results on Jan 14.

Jane Ng

  • More students who qualify for JC now choose polytechnics for hands-on learning and industry access; in 2024, 49% admitted to polytechnics were JC-eligible.
  • There have been changes in JCs and polytechnic in recent years. Familiarise yourself with the changes to make a better choice.
  • Parents should guide children by discussing interests, learning styles (group vs. individual), and preferred assessment methods (continuous vs. final exams).

SINGAPORE – With the O-level results due to be released on Jan 14, some parents and students will soon be grappling with the junior college (JC) or polytechnic dilemma.

When I mentioned to a friend that my 16-year-old daughter, who took her O-level exams in 2025, was considering the polytechnic route over the JC one, I was asked: “Why? She is doing okay in school.”

