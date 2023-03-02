From research to action: He's using findings to back actionable ways to improve your well-being

When Covid-19 restrictions in 2021 put a halt to Mr Jonathan Kuek’s volunteering at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH), he used the downtime to start social enterprise Total Wellness Initiative Singapore (TWIS).

“Volunteering so closely with the people at IMH since 2014 gave me a deeper insight into the humanity that exists beyond the invisible walls society has put up around the hospital. The patients and staff are some of the most amazing, kind, generous, and warm people you’ll ever come across,” says the 32-year-old, who used to be a research assistant at IMH.

Mr Kuek is currently a doctoral candidate at the University of Sydney and is due to graduate this year.

Having been in the mental health space for nine years, Mr Kuek had observed gaps in how people with mental health issues were supported, and the care was frequently not holistic enough – there was a lack of prevention-oriented organisations within the mental health space where the focus was mainly on psychological and emotional issues.

A more well-rounded approach to wellness and well-being needed to be adopted – one that also factored in the social, occupational, financial, physical, creative, digital, intellectual, spiritual, and the environmental aspects of wellness, notes Mr Kuek.

He adds: “Covid-19 has helped to raise significant awareness about the importance of being more intentional in the way we live life, and people are starting to better understand what matters to them.”

A ground-up movement powered by 100 volunteers, TWIS aims to bring peer-reviewed research on wellness to the general public, and to encourage them to take the first step towards becoming more aware of and making intentional choices towards greater wellness in their lives.

TWIS’ guiding framework is a unique 10 dimensional perspective of wellness coupled with a focus on prevention – helping people to change their thoughts, behaviours, and feelings about wellness and well-being in a sustainable and achievable manner. The framework was developed by expanding upon the existing eight dimensions of wellness framework, and adding the creative and digital dimensions that are also based in the literature.

As co-founder, Mr Kuek develops programmes based on existing wellness-oriented research and executes them alongside volunteers. For example, mindfulness theories and practice are incorporated into activities such as terrarium making and art jamming, addressing the spiritual, psychological, and creative dimensions of wellness.

“I knew I didn’t have the training to be an interventionist, and I was not aiming to be a clinician; so I decided to use my expertise in research to bring to life various psychoeducational and actionable material, programmes, and events, grounded in evidence – all in a bid to prevent mental health decline,” he explains.

Educating the community on mental health

Despite having limited resources, TWIS has brought various wellness-centric programmes to the public through the support of its volunteers. It partners organisations to conduct wellness-planning workshops, and also engages in community education by creating and sharing content related to wellness and well-being on its website and social media platforms.

Last year, the social enterprise held an event titled Design for Wellness for people in the community to learn more about TWIS’ 10 dimensions of wellness, and create digital or hand-drawn images that represented what wellness meant to them.

TWIS received over 90 unique submissions, which were incorporated into 350 decals and displayed around Woodlands Regional Library.

“These wellness checkpoints served as visual and artistic reminders of the importance of consistent and proactive maintenance of well-being,” says Mr Kuek.