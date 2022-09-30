This counsellor pursued a Masters to better support the emotional needs of children with special needs

When Ms Chan Peilin was in secondary school, she was diagnosed with dyslexia and tactile defensives (high sensitivity to touch).

"Before my diagnosis, I was often misunderstood as being lazy or difficult when I couldn’t keep up," she recalls.

Now, the 27-year-old hopes to give those facing similar struggles a voice. She is working as a case supervisor and counsellor at Think Psychological Services, where she supports working adults, teenagers and children with special needs on their journey of self-discovery.

As a behavioural therapist, she helps to equip them with skills to weather the stresses of life, focusing on changing any negative harmful behaviour, as well as dealing with thoughts and feelings that lead to self-destructive habits.

She also works with neuro-typical (individuals with typical neurological development or functioning) as well as atypical children (those who lag behind or are way ahead of same-age peers in different skills) so that they can live life to their fullest potential.

It is a challenging and emotionally draining role, and over the past five years, Ms Chan has found that sometimes the clients whom she failed to help adequately leave the biggest impact on her practice.

She remembers working with three-year-old Jay (not his real name) who had high-functioning autism. He could handle basic life skills such as eating and getting dressed. At first, their sessions had a behavioural focus, and they worked on enhancing his cognitive and social skills. "He was thriving. If you saw him then, you would not suspect that he was on the spectrum. He was one of my proudest achievements," she says.

It all changed when he started attending mainstream pre-school. He found it difficult to make friends and was bullied for being different. He began crying and refusing to go to school. While Ms Chan was able to help him iron out his behavioural quirks, he became an emotional wreck.

Then, there was Kate (not her real name), whose autism was so severe that even at age two, it was apparent that she would never be fully independent. Ms Chan witnessed the impact on her family, as well as her parents’ marriage and mental health. "I listened to her mother’s stories and sat with her while she cried. I felt helpless as I was unable to support her adequately," Ms Chan says.

She realised that while she had been trained to support her clients behaviourally, she lacked the skills to help with their emotional needs.

She explains: "Although behavioural therapy has shown tremendous results in improving the conditions of children with special needs, it cannot fully provide a holistic intervention. For instance, some higher functioning children may struggle with many social-emotional issues.

"I also face many grieving, anxious and even angry parents who are in denial of their child’s condition. No one seems to understand the daily struggle these parents face and the never-ending grieving process."