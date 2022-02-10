ITE unveils new AI training facilities, industry partnerships

SINGAPORE - Institute of Technical Education (ITE) students looking to hone their skills in artificial intelligence (AI) now have access to two new facilities.

The institute has launched its new drone and robot hub and advanced computing lab to prepare its students for the future.

Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth, and Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling launched the facilities at ITE College West on Thursday (Feb 10).

The hub will train students from various disciplines to programme drones and robots to carry out tasks or perform in an indoor environment.

With the ability to perform synchronised movements and navigate obstacles, the robots and drones can be used for staging mass display performances in the entertainment industry, or security surveillance and search-and-rescue missions.

The hub, which has a 6m-high ceiling, is equipped with a 14m by 3m curved light-emitting diode video wall and a portable stage platform for students to design and programme drones and robots.

The advanced computing lab provides students with the resources to use high performance computing (HPC). They can aggregate the computing power remotely on a virtual platform to develop and train AI applications and models.

The drone and robot hub is open to students specialising in AI and automation in the Higher Nitec Electronics Engineering course, and members of the Electronics Engineering Club.

It will also be used to train secondary school students taking part in the ITE's annual technical skills competition IgnITE and adult learners taking SkillsFuture HPC Continuing Education and Training courses.

The advanced computing lab is open to students from the Higher Nitec courses IT Applications Development, Data Engineering, AI Applications, and Electronics Engineering. It is also open to ITE's AI Memories Club.

The new facilities are part of a bigger plan to make ITE students more employable.

The institute is also forming new industry partnerships to seek out more work experience and opportunities for its students.

At the event on Thursday, it signed partnership agreements with four technology companies specialising in AI - Aruba, a Hewlett-Packard Enterprise company, Intel Corp, SoftBank Telecom Singapore and Tata Consultancy Services.

The firms will work with ITE by providing internship opportunities and supporting the school's AI curriculum development.

For instance, Intel will be extending its AI for Future Workforce programme to ITE. The company will train ITE staff to facilitate the programme for students.