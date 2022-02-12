ITE unveils new AI facilities and industry partnerships

Institute of Technical Education (ITE) students looking to hone their skills in artificial intelligence (AI) now have access to two new facilities.

The institute's new drone and robot hub and advanced computing lab were launched by Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth Low Yen Ling at ITE College West on Thursday.

The hub will train students from various disciplines to program drones and robots to carry out tasks in an indoor environment.

With the ability to perform synchronised movements and navigate obstacles, the robots and drones can be used in performances, security surveillance and search-and-rescue missions.

The hub, which has a 6m-high ceiling, is equipped with a curved LED video wall and a portable stage platform for students to design and program drones and robots.

The advanced computing lab provides students with the resources to use high-performance computing. They can aggregate the computing power remotely on a virtual platform to develop and train AI applications and models.

The new facilities are part of a bigger plan to make ITE students more employable. The institute is also forming new industry partnerships to seek out more opportunities for its students.

At the event on Thursday, it signed partnership agreements with four tech companies specialising in AI - Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, Intel, SB Telecom Singapore and Tata Consultancy Services.

The firms will provide internship opportunities to ITE students and support the school's AI curriculum development.

For instance, Intel will extend its AI for Future Workforce programme to ITE and train ITE staff to facilitate the programme for students, while SB Telecom Singapore will support the set-up of an AI and robotics training facility at ITE College West.

Two of its signature humanoid robots, Pepper and Nao, are being used for training at ITE's drone and robot hub.

Dr Anjan Ghosh, executive director of government affairs in Asia, Latin America and Canada at Intel, said: "To unleash the huge transformational value of AI, it is imperative now for everyone to understand and be comfortable with AI, to demystify and democratise AI."

Mr Mohamed Irshad, head of corporate affairs in Asean at Tata Consultancy Services, said the firm hopes to connect ITE teachers and students to opportunities in the digital economy, and build "equitable, inclusive pathways to success".

Abdullah Wira Musa, a second-year Nitec student studying Web application, uses the robot and drone hub for a module on AI.

"The hub is really welcome as it's a dedicated space for testing robots and drones. Previously, we were using a shared space," said the 18-year-old.

He added that it is safer flying drones in the hub as it provides a larger space and students can control drones from the gallery upstairs.