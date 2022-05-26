ITE students given LKY Technology Award for coming up with prototype for cheaper ventilators

SINGAPORE - A shortage of ventilators during the Covid-19 pandemic spurred a team of Institute of Technical Education (ITE) students to create a device that delivers oxygen to patients with respiratory issues.

For their work on a prototype ventilator, the four students received the Lee Kuan Yew (LKY) Technology Award on Thursday (26 May).

The students, all from the ITE College West Higher Nitec in mechatronics engineering course, are: Mr Caleb Peh Qixuan, Mr Bryan Asael, Mr Chew Guo You and Mr Ong Jun Xiang, all 19.

"We noticed a lack of ventilators available in Third World countries when the pandemic started," said Mr Asael.

While still in their first year, they were given the opportunity to embark on the project, learning more about three-dimensional or 3D printing in the process.

It took a year for the team to create the prototype, starting in October 2021.

The team is still working on the project even after graduating last year, and conducting trials with their adviser, Dr Khor Eik Fun, 47, a senior lecturer in mechatronics engineering at ITE College West.

Dr Khor said: "This student project is at the conceptualisation stage. Should any industry partner be interested in developing this prototype into a commercial product, we would be happy join them to collect feedback, research and improve the design."

It costs up to $10,000 to make conventional ventilators. If trials are successful, the prototype ventilator could cost just a tenth of that, said Mr Peh, the group leader.

Mr Peh and Mr Asael are currently pursuing a diploma in mechatronics and robotics at Singapore Polytechnic.

More than 400 students received awards on Thursday for their excellence in fields like technological innovations, sports and the arts.

Another ITE student, Mr Damien Loo Yi Heng,19, received the LKY Model Student Award for displaying academic excellence.

He said his dream is to own an aquaponics farm, where fish and plants are grown together. He said: "It started out as a hobby from home, where I tried out fish keeping.

"My grandmother also liked to keep plants and would tell me about the flowers she wanted to buy, which definitely built up my interest in aquaponic systems."

He graduated with a Nitec in the electronics, computer networking and communications course last year and is now enrolled in the diploma in landscape design and horticulture course in Ngee Ann Polytechnic via the Early Admissions Exercise.