ITE inks deals for training in cutting-edge technology

Institute of Technical Education (ITE) students preparing to enter the aviation sector can expect to use cutting-edge technology and study unmanned aerial systems under training deals aimed at equipping them for an industry facing long-lasting changes.

Under the three agreements inked on Wednesday between ITE and industry leaders including aerospace giant Airbus and Purdue University in the United States, students will be trained to maintain the latest aircraft models and become versed in sustainable fuel technologies.

Within the next five years, ITE also plans to launch a diploma to teach students to fly and repair unmanned aerial vehicles, under its partnership with Purdue University, the alma mater of the late American astronaut Neil Armstrong.

At the signing on Wednesday, Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan said the deals come at a time when the Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated change in the aerospace industry.

ITE chief executive Low Khah Gek, noting that many industry players pivoted towards increasing freight load and improving sustainability during the pandemic, said the agreements will help the institute to keep pace with new work tools and processes.

Under a three-year agreement with Airbus company Testia, ITE students can tap its equipment and testing practices.

In addition to the agreement with Testia, Airbus and ITE will collaborate to strengthen the aircraft maintenance training programme for students.

ITE second-year aerospace technology student Shirley Tan, 17, told The Straits Times that she has already experienced a boost to her learning, thanks to higher-end equipment.

This brings her one step closer to her dream of becoming an aircraft technician in the Republic of Singapore Air Force like her father was, she said.

Her course mate Jovan Kok, 18, who has a passion for flying as well as reducing carbon emissions, said he is keen to learn about more fuel-efficient and cleaner aircraft.

"I've been interested in global warming since I was in Primary 6. By joining aviation, which has one of the highest levels of carbon emissions, I hope to help to reduce that," he said.