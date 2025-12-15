Sign up now: Get tips on how to help your child succeed

A family life specialist and an influencer mum share how to cope with PSLE stress so you and your child do not burn out

SINGAPORE – Are you already stressed out over the PSLE, wondering how to get your child to put in more effort? Or you may have the opposite problem with a child who is a perfectionist, and you worry that he may burn out even before he sits the exam.

Learn how to manage the stress over the exams for your child and yourself with the help of family life specialist and counselling associate June Yong from Focus on the Family, Singapore.

The mother of three children, who has written about her experiences as a PSLE parent, will offer valuable insights on how you can dial down the tension and keep your expectations in check.

As she reminds parents, the goal is not to eliminate stress completely, but to harness it as a tool for better performance.

Come and discover how you can support your child, and yourself, through this milestone with confidence and calm.

About the event

Topic: Is PSLE stress is already hitting you and your child? What can you do about it?

Date: Jan 17, 2026

Speakers:

June Yong, family life specialist and counselling associate, Focus on the Family, Singapore

Sandra Davie, senior education correspondent at The Straits Times

Estelle Low, editor-in-chief of The Singapore Women’s Weekly and co-host of the Too Tired Mums video series