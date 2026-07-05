Sign up now: Get tips on how to help your child succeed

Parents can get valuable advice on revision and exam strategies at the forums organised by ST’s PSLE Companion team.

Explore the PSLE Companion microsite for more insights and tips.

Q: I have signed up to come in person for the PSLE forum on exam strategies on July 11, and I am looking forward to the talks by the experts on PSLE Science and English. Is it too late to help my child do better in the PSLE? What are the other areas parents should focus on at this point to help our children? And will there be more articles and resources on revision and exam strategies?

I am glad you have signed up to attend in person for the upcoming forum. For those still considering, I would suggest that you seize this opportunity and try and do so, as we have lined up two foremost experts – Moses Soh and Jolene Ang.

Soh, deputy chief executive and head of academic innovation at Mind Stretcher education centre, will explain why pupils need more practice than schools typically provide. He will offer high-impact techniques on how to help pupils improve their composition-writing skills.

He will also demonstrate how to use AI-powered tools such as Mind Stretcher’s CompoCoach, which gives every child an expert-level grader and a library of model compositions within reach.

Besides providing detailed, actionable feedback, it draws on the experience of former school heads of departments who have marked thousands of compositions over the years.

CompoCoach is part of cher.ai, Mind Stretcher’s personal AI tutor. As a bonus, those who subscribe to PSLE Companion by the end of July will get 30 per cent off cher.ai subscriptions until the end of PSLE 2026.

Ang is a former teacher who co-founded BlueTree Education and served as PSLE chief presiding examiner. She will show parents how to spot common thinking traps that cause the needless loss of exam marks. She will also explain how to decode mistakes and help children stay calm and confident under pressure.

Participants also get exclusive access to a set of PSLE Science Challenge Cards, which contain challenging questions from past-year PSLE Science papers with full answers, put together by BlueTree Education.

In July and August, we will continue to offer more help and resources for revision.

One of the articles will be on how to use the Student Learning Space, an online learning portal for PSLE revision.

We already ran an article on how to help your child avoid making careless mistakes in the PSLE Maths papers. We will do the same for PSLE S cience in August.

Also, look out for the piece on what your child can focus on during the September holidays .

As the exam start date gets closer, you and your child may begin to feel more anxious and stressed. So, look out for more expert advice on how to manage exam stress.

Experts say that sometimes the stress for parents becomes worse when they and their children have different grade expectations for the PSLE. This can be confusing to the child and rachet up the stress. Children thrive when parents send a consistent, supportive message.

We will be getting experts to advise parents on how to resolve their differences and align their expectations of their child’s performance and potential.

Like you, many parents ask if it is too late to try and help their child do well in the exams.

It is not too late. According to the subject experts we have interviewed, using the right revision tools and exam strategies can make a difference.

Event details

Date: July 11, Saturday

Time: 10am to 12.30pm (registration starts at 9.30am)

Venue: SPH Auditorium, SPH Media News Centre, 1000 Toa Payoh North

Registration details

Free for PSLE Companion subscribers

$35 for every additional attendee

$55 for English masterclass, limited to 40 participants

Sign up at https://stsub.sph.com.sg/article or scan the QR code before July 6, while vacancies last. For inquiries, e-mail stevents@sph.com.sg.